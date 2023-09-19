There's An Ugly Reality About iPhone Repairs

In April 2022, Apple officially opened its self-service repair store, laying the groundwork for DIY repairs of the famously difficult-to-fix iPhone. Five months later, the repair gurus at iFixit did their usual teardown of the then-newest iPhone — in that case, the iPhone 14 — and were pleasantly surprised to discover that "Apple has completely redesigned the internals of the iPhone 14 to make it easier to repair." This was not at all obvious from looking at the outside of the device, nor had it been a feature promoted by Apple at all. It just happened.

The team did note one issue, though: "We are hearing reports that Apple is continuing their hostile path of pairing parts to the phone, requiring activation of the back glass after installation. You really shouldn't need Apple's permission to install a sheet of glass on a phone that you already own."

That proved to be a harbinger of things to come. In a new blog post, iFixit has announced that it is retroactively changing the iPhone 14's repair score from a seven out of 10 — the highest iPhone score since the iPhone 7 — to a four out of 10. The biggest reason is that pesky parts pairing restriction flagged in the initial teardown.