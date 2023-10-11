Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: Seven Years Make All The Difference

The display on the Pixel 8 Pro is the same size as its predecessor, diagonally, at 6.7 inches, but it has an ever-so-slightly lower resolution and screen-to-body ratio overall. While the height and width of the Pixel 8 Pro are within 0.3 mm of one another (around 0.01 inch) — the big change comes in the overall flatness of the screen and the curvature of the corners of the display panel.

The Pixel 8 Pro's display is taller than that of the Pixel 7 Pro, while the Pixel 7 Pro's display is wider than that of the Pixel 8 Pro. The difference would be even greater if the Pixel 7 Pro's display were removed from the device and made completely flat.

The roundness of the corners on the Pixel 8 Pro is more extreme than on the Pixel 7 Pro, too. The panel on the Pixel 7 Pro has a 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution (512 ppi) while the Pixel 8 Pro has 1344 x 2992 pixels (489 ppi). Despite all this, the Pixel 8 Pro feels like it rolls with the larger screen.

The Pixel 8 Pro's flat-paneled display makes the device feel more mature than its predecessor. Now that we're using an OLED instead of AMOLED and we've got 2400 nits peak brightness (over 1500 nits peak with the 7 Pro), it would follow that this new device's display would drain its battery faster than the old one.

Based on preliminary testing, the battery drain on the Pixel 8 Pro with peak display brightness is marginally less extreme than it is on the Pixel 7 Pro. As it is with the rest of our tests, here, we'll come back with adjusted results if anything changes over the next few weeks.