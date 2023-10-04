Google Elevates The Pixel User Experience With 7 Years Of Features & Updates

In conjunction with the release of the highly anticipated Pixel 8 smartphone and the Pixel Watch 2, Google is leveling up its user experience. Starting with the Pixel 8, Google will provide seven years of software support. This includes providing upgrades, new features, and security updates. However, Google did not indicate that this would also apply to the Pixel Watch 2.

Google not supporting its older devices has been criticized by many. Critics are quick to point out that Apple and Samsung both support their older devices for longer. The initial line of Pixels notably only received three years of support. So, if you picked up one of these secondhand Pixel that's over three years old, you would miss out on all the features and improvements Android and Google regularly push out.

This isn't the first time Google has adjusted its commitment to software updates. The Pixel 6 set a new standard, with Google providing support for it for five years after its release. However, this is slightly deceptive, as the Android version updates only last three years, while the security updates continue for five years.