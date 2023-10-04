We Tried Google's Pixel 8 Pro And Pixel Watch 2: Here's What We Discovered

As we've come to expect from Google, the company is adding some really neat camera features into the mix with three notable additions, all powered on-device by the Tensor 3 processor. The first is called Magic Editor, which is similar to the Magic Eraser we've seen in years past. Now, however, in addition to eliminating annoying extra details in the background of an image, Magic Editor allows you to move a subject in its entirety around on the screen, making it possible to re-center a subject in the frame.

There's also Best Shot which will take a series of photos taken of a group, and allow you to change their faces from photo to photo, compositing a photo in which everyone is looking at the camera and smiling — assuming you can get your moody teenager to smile at all. The feature does not work with pets, however, Google did say that you can take multiple photos of people and your family pet and start with the photo in which the pet looks the best and re-work faces around that.

The last new feature is called Audio Magic Eraser which is exactly what it sounds like, no pun intended. If you are recording a video and there's some sound in the background that is distracting or otherwise ruining your shot, you can simply remove it. The AI on board will layer each sound into its own track so it can be muted.

All of these features will require far more testing than we were able to do in our hands-on demo, but they all could be game changers.