Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro Specs Leak Reveal 7 Years Of Updates

According to Wojciechowska, both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will feature a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover and back (Victus 2 in the Pro's case) with an IP68 waterproof rating. On the Pixel 8, that cover packs a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with 60Hz-120Hz refresh rate, while the 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate.

On the flipside, the Pixel 8 features three cameras: 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10.5MP Dual PD front camera. The 8 Pro has even more cameras, including a 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera, and 10.5MP Dual PD front camera.

Under the hood, both phones feature the same chipset, a Google Tensor G3 with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. The Pixel 8 features 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, while the 8 Pro packs 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of storage in the US and 512GB in the rest of the world.

For the battery, the Pixel 8 features a 4,575mAh pack with up to 27W of fast charging, plus Qi-certified wireless charging up to 18W. The 8 Pro's got a 5,050mAh battery with 30W of fast charging and 23W of wireless.

According to Wojciechowska's details, Google has 7 years worth of updates planned for both devices, implying strong long-term developer support for its entire lifespan. Both devices will be available starting October 4.