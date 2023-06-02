Google Pixel 8: Features We Want To See In The Next Android Smartphone

The Pixel 7 is the best entry yet into Google's signature line of smartphones, and it's arguably one of the best-value smartphones on the market right now. It boasts a great screen, an excellent camera, and a bloat-free Android OS, all while undercutting some of its biggest competitors in price.

That said, no smartphone stays on top forever, and the Pixel 7 is no exception. The Pixel 7 was released in October 2022, and since Google tends to release its phones around the same time every year, the Pixel 8 is likely to only be a few short months away from release. In fact, a major leak in March revealed the purported design of the next-gen phone, even if hardware details remain scant for now.

From those leaks, it looks like the Pixel 8 won't be too much of a radical departure from the Pixel 7 in terms of design, although it's reportedly slightly smaller. The hardware and software should boast some notable improvements over the current generation, though — here is what we're hoping to see when the Pixel 8 finally arrives.