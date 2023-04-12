Android 14's First Beta Has Arrived: Here's What It Includes

The first beta version of Android 14 is available today. The release, which Google says builds on the platform's core themes of "privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user customization," is available to a wider range of developers and early adopters.

The update itself is not going to be pushed directly to Android devices for a while, but the beta can be accessed through the platform's developer site for Pixel owners interested in trying it. The beta release should work "across form factors," so conventional phones, foldables, and tablets should all run it perfectly well.

This is the first beta release planned, with other updates scheduled between now and July. Following a series of "stability" updates, the full version of Android 14 is expected to start rolling out sometime after the July beta version is released. Prior to today's release, the preview version of Android 14 had only been available to a select number of the platform's developers.

As with previous Android builds, there are a host of new features on offer. Some are purely there to make things easier for developers — regular users will probably never encounter them and are unlikely to be too enthused by said features even if they do. Beyond that, there are parts of the update that will please several users, including a wider range of security options and a credential manager. The latter of which is a feature iOS users have had for a while, so it will undoubtedly be welcome among Android's userbase.