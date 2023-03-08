Latest Android 14 Preview Gives Users More Security Options

For some, Android has always been seen as a bit of a scrappy underdog, and it's not quite clear why this perception exists — the software is developed by Google, after all. Perhaps it's because of its open-source nature, or the general lack of polish of earlier iterations of the OS, or perhaps even the friendly-looking mascots and desserts used in the marketing. Whatever the cause may be, Google has been stepping up its game when it comes to Android lately — to the point where the operating system is so polished that updates are starting to feel a little boring.

While updates may no longer involve the grandiose visual overhauls of old, that doesn't mean things aren't changing or improving under the hood. Android 14's Developer Preview 1 launched in February 2023, bringing with it a renewed focus on foldables. Now, it's releasing the second Developer Preview for Android 14, which is bringing changes to privacy, security, and performance.

Unfortunately, this is just a preview intended for developers to get used to and test their apps on, meaning you should probably wait until at least the public beta before you go ahead and flash a ROM onto your latest Pixel device. However, that doesn't mean we can't look ahead to what important improvements may land later in 2023 when the new version gets a full release.