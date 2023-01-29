How To Access And Use The Privacy Dashboard On Your Android Phone

Android 12 made Google's popular OS more transparent but also more privacy-friendly than ever — introducing microphone and camera indicators and toggles, finer control over permissions, one-time hardware access, and more aggressive app sandboxing. But the handiest privacy addition was the Privacy Dashboard (via Google).

Privacy Dashboard is a hub that aggregates all privacy settings and information in one space — giving you a bird's eye view of what data is being accessed, how, and when (via Android). You get a neat timeline on a chart that shows the most-requested permissions in the last 24 hours. Plus, permissions — location, camera, microphone, sensors, call, storage, and more — are listed next to it. Android 13 builds on that privacy-friendly approach. The new release comes with a Photo Picker that limits wholesale access to your image library, less intrusive location tracking, and an even more robust Privacy Dashboard.

Android runs apps in separate containers (or sandboxes), so one app can't access or see the data and activity from another app (via Android). It also keeps the apps from accessing the device's hardware. That is, at least, until the user manually grants the app permissions. An app can access and modify other apps with the required permissions granted. The permissions also give access to the hardware (sensors, cameras, microphone, location, and more). Sandboxing is designed to keep your device secure and your sensitive data private.

Privacy Dashboard offers a detailed overview of the history and management of those Android permissions.