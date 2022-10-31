Settings On Your Android That Are Ruining Your Experience

Newer Android devices come with intelligent battery life management. To help you save battery, your device can automatically close apps that are running in the background (via Google). As noted in the previous tip, that's a good thing, since resource-hungry apps can become a huge headache if allowed to run constantly, draining your battery at an alarming rate. But when Android crushes apps too aggressively, you can miss out on important notifications, be prevented from syncing data, and more. You may have an app that you need notifications from but don't open very often, but Android will interpret your infrequent use of that app as a reason to mark it as low priority and put it to sleep (via Android Police).

If there's a specific app you know you want to be exempted from intelligent battery management, simply open your app drawer, locate it, and long press on the icon to open App info for that app. From there, select Battery and select Unrestricted from the Manage battery usage section. However, if you own a Samsung phone, things work differently. Samsung has its own battery management layer running on top of Android, which you can find by opening Settings and selecting Battery and device care. Tap on Battery to see your usage of other battery options, then tap Background usage limits.

Here, you will see three categories: Sleeping apps, Deep sleeping apps, and Never sleeping apps. If an app hasn't been delivering notifications or syncing, it's probably been placed in the Deep sleeping app category, so head there to check for any important apps. If you see an app that you don't want to be restricted, tap on it to go to that app's Info page. From there, the process is the same as other Androids. Just tap Battery and select Unrestricted.