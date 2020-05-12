Galaxy Note 20+ will have a very different display than non-Plus 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+ will apparently be very different machines. Word from Ross Young this morning suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will have LTPO tech in its display, while the Galaxy Note 20 has LTPS. What’s the difference, you might wonder, and why should I care if the device tech has a single letter different in its name?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was tipped to roll will a 60Hz LPTS display, which means it’ll be largely similar to that of past models. The Galaxy Note 20 will get a fantastic set of cameras on its front and back, as well as an S Pen, but it won’t have the best display in the industry. For that, Samsung will release the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+, a device with 120Hz image refresh rate and LTPO tech inside.

SEE TOO: Galaxy Note 20 leak says no Ultra: Could the high price era be over?

Information comes from Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). Young speaks with Samsung and ocassionally reveals information about not-yet-released smartphones. In this case, he revealed that Samsung confirmed with DSCC that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 does not have a 120Hz display – and that the Galaxy Note 20+ will work with LTPO.

LTPO stands for Low Temperature Polysilicon Oxide, and it’s not cheap. The tech, here, is more expensive than LTPS, but allows the Galaxy Note 20+ the ability to calculate display refresh rate dynamically. If the display needs to show a non-moving item, like a photograph, the display could switch all the way down to 1Hz image refresh rate. No need for a higher refresh rate if nothing’s moving anyway.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 family of devices will likely be revealed in early August of 2020. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ will probably be revealed at the same time as the Galaxy Fold 2, at a time at which the whole lot can comfortably release by the end of the month, before Apple reveals the iPhone 12 in September and releases in October.