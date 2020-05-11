Galaxy Note 20 leak says no Ultra: could the high price era be over?

Today the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks are dropping in hard and fast. Information on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s been relatively thin int he past few weeks – but what we’ve got today is a full spread. The most interesting model will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (not the plus) due to a growth in size from 6.3-inches to 6.42-inches – that’s a significant push! The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will have a slight change, from 6.8-inches to 6.87-inches, with an increase in resolution, too.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have two models – Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20+, there will (apparently) be no “Ultra” model as such. This might sign the end of the “better than best” era for Android devices, but we shall see! Instead, according to leaker Ross Young (@DSCCRoss), the slot that’d otherwise be filled by an “Ultra” note will be filled by a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

There was no Galaxy Note 10 Ultra, of course, but there was a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It might not have sold very well, due to the global pandemic that hit at right around the same time as the release of the Galaxy S20 lineup. It could be then, that the phone that was “too much” was the last Ultra we’ll ever see.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (non-plus) was leaked this week to roll with a 6.42-inch display with a resolution of 2345 x 1084. This odd number of pixels will make the device have approximately 404 PPI, that’s 404 pixels per inch, with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The device will likely have 120Hz image refresh rate potential, with LTPO. This will have variable refresh – like most high-image-refresh-rate devices these days. Young suggested that “so lower power with 120Hz, great for always on mode,” aka we’ll HOPEFULLY have better battery management this time around.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will have a 6.87-inch panel according to Young, with a larger resolution as well. With 3096 x 1444 pixels across its display, this device will have a 497 PPI (pixels per inch) pixel density. This device will also likely have a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz image refresh rate. Young also noted that this device would have “lowest power implementation of 120Hz due to variable refresh” – good news!

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 family to appear in early August 2020. That’d put the full release in late August, 2020, right in time to battle the next line of iPhone devices for full 5G supremacy. But, since we’re in quarantine for the foreseeable future, we wish them all good luck: Coronavirus means iPhone 12’s perceived weakness is its most important strength.