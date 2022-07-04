The Easiest Way To Back Up Your Android Phone's Data

You always risk losing your precious files — family photos, important contacts, and work or school projects — if you store them locally on a device. Your data might be lost or corrupted, or otherwise become irretrievable. It's why backing up your files is always a good practice. And like most things, Android gives plenty of choices when it comes to data backups.

You can go the old-school route and manually copy your files to a hard drive or SD card. Or, you can use a third-party program to automate the transfer from your Android to your computer. But the most convenient, set-and-forget way is the cloud.

You can use any mainstream cloud services from Amazon or Microsoft to create your Android backups. But the service that meshes well with Android is already built into it. Enter Google Backup — the easiest way to backup your Android phone's data.

Google lets you automatically backup your content, app preferences, messages, and contacts on Android. Dedicated apps handle photos, videos, and music backups; Google One saves everything else. The data uploaded to Google's servers is given a unique identifier and encrypted (via Google). And you can restore the backups onto the same device (if it's been wiped) or a different Android.