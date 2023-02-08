Google Launches First Android 14 Developer Preview: Here's What It Includes

Google has released the first Developer Preview of Android 14, the next major iteration of its mobile operating system. System images for Android 14 are now out for developers, and they can be flashed on a bunch of Google's Pixel series smartphones. Currently, the only devices compatible with Android 14's first Developer Preview build are the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 duo, Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 7 pair. For non-Pixel devices, Google says developers can try Android 14 via the official emulator in the Android Studio suite.

Before you get excited about trying Android 14 on your Pixel smartphone, do keep in mind that this early build is targeted solely for developers. In its official release document, Google makes it abundantly clear that it's "not intended for daily or consumer use." And to really hammer home the message, the first Developer Preview won't be released via an OTA update. Instead, it can only be experienced by downloading the necessary files, followed by flashing them manually on compatible phones.

Google says Android 14 will reach the platform stability milestone in June. The beta program for enthusiast Android phone users will open somewhere between March and April, while the final release of the stable Android 14 update will likely happen in the third quarter of 2023.