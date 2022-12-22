Huge Google Pixel Leak Spills Android Roadmap Secrets Through 2025

The past few years have witnessed Google adopting a rather strange strategy of leaking its products well in advance. The most recent example of such a calculated leak is the still-rumored Google Pixel Tablet. Despite being several months away from release, it has already appeared in Google's promotional materials. Earlier this year, Google also chose to share images of its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the Google I/O conference in May 2022 a good five months before the devices made their debut at Google's October 2022 #MadeByGoogle event.

Interestingly, Google's decision to leak its products has had little effect on smartphone leakers, many of whom continue to share details about future product launches and post renders of unannounced Google devices at regular intervals.

In the most recent example, our friends over at Android Authority posted a fairly detailed roadmap of Google's smartphone lineup for the next few years. The publication credits the information to a trustworthy (but anonymous) source and confirms that it has thoroughly vetted the information before deciding to publish. In addition to revealing Google's product plans for the Pixel lineup in 2023, the roadmap discusses what Google has in store for users in 2024 and 2025.