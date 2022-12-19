Unreleased Google Pixel Tablet Appears On Facebook Marketplace Listing

Even though we have been hearing about Google's Pixel-branded Android tablet for a while now, until May 2022, there was no formal confirmation from Google whether or not this product existed. That changed at Google I/O 2022 after Google silently teased the Pixel Tablet in its promotional materials. Then, in September 2022, we heard reports about the Pixel Tablet entering a pivotal phase in its development cycle. Less than a month later, at Google's #MadeByPixel launch event — which witnessed the launch of the Pixel 7 series smartphones — Google shared even more details about the Pixel Tablet.

Google dedicated a blog post for the Pixel Tablet in which the company confirmed that the new device had been built from the ground up. Furthermore, the blog post revealed that the Pixel tablet could don the role of a full-fledged tablet and a smart home device. Simply put, Google made it clear that the Pixel Tablet can transform itself into a Google Nest Hub Display after connecting the device to a compatible dock. Unfortunately, even at the October 2022 event, Google stopped short of telling us a tentative launch window for the Pixel Tablet.

Given that Google continues to remain tight-lipped about the expected hardware specifications of the product, it was surprising for many to spot the yet-unreleased product making an appearance on a Facebook Marketplace listing.