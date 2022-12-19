Unreleased Google Pixel Tablet Appears On Facebook Marketplace Listing
Even though we have been hearing about Google's Pixel-branded Android tablet for a while now, until May 2022, there was no formal confirmation from Google whether or not this product existed. That changed at Google I/O 2022 after Google silently teased the Pixel Tablet in its promotional materials. Then, in September 2022, we heard reports about the Pixel Tablet entering a pivotal phase in its development cycle. Less than a month later, at Google's #MadeByPixel launch event — which witnessed the launch of the Pixel 7 series smartphones — Google shared even more details about the Pixel Tablet.
Google dedicated a blog post for the Pixel Tablet in which the company confirmed that the new device had been built from the ground up. Furthermore, the blog post revealed that the Pixel tablet could don the role of a full-fledged tablet and a smart home device. Simply put, Google made it clear that the Pixel Tablet can transform itself into a Google Nest Hub Display after connecting the device to a compatible dock. Unfortunately, even at the October 2022 event, Google stopped short of telling us a tentative launch window for the Pixel Tablet.
Given that Google continues to remain tight-lipped about the expected hardware specifications of the product, it was surprising for many to spot the yet-unreleased product making an appearance on a Facebook Marketplace listing.
An Unreleased Pixel Tablet prototype for $400?
Photos of what is claimed to be the Google Pixel tablet and a bunch of compatible accessories propped up on Twitter recently. The images appearing alongside the tweet showcase what is claimed to be the upcoming Pixel Tablet. In addition to the tablet, pictures also show what the docking station for the device and the charging brick look like. According to ShrimpApplePro — the Twitter account that posted the leak — the images were taken from a Google Marketplace ad listing. He also added a screenshot of the image in which it is evident that the seller has priced this unreleased product for just $400.
The tablet showcased in the ad closely resembles the first images of the Pixel Tablet released by Google a few months ago. From the images, it is also evident that this tablet has fairly thick bezels — with the centrally positioned, front-facing camera visible clearly. The images also show what the docking station of the product looks like — with several users pointing out how similar it looks to the Google Nest Hub.
Again, we still do not have any indication about the hardware specifications of this product. However, previous rumors indicate that the Pixel Tablet could feature a modified version of Google's in-house Tensor SoC. It may also feature a 10.95-inch display, dual 8MP rear cameras, and could be offered with up to 256GB of storage. While Google is yet to give us a tentative launch window for this device, we can expect the company to bring this to market in the first quarter of 2023.