Here's What We Learned From The Latest Google Pixel Tablet Leak

After years of neglect, 2021 saw Google take several steps to make life better for Android tablet enthusiasts. Things began with the announcement of Android 12L in October 2021 — a special Android version designed to address the needs of products with unconventional display formats. Among the devices that would eventually run Android 12L include tablets, foldable smartphones, and large screened devices running the smartphone operating system. Following multiple beta releases — in March 2022 — Google began rolling out the stable version of Android 12L (called Android 12.1 in the final version) for large screened devices.

Interestingly, even before Google confirmed Android 12L, there have been rumors about the software giant working on a Pixel-branded Android tablet. Finally, in May 2022, at Google I/O, Google confirmed the existence of this tablet after it made a brief appearance in Google's Pixel portfolio video. However, the video revealed precious nothing about the tablet in terms of specs. What it did showcase, however, was the rather uninspiring design — that would have a hard time standing up to the aesthetics of its chief competitor — Apple's iPad. This official "leak" in May was followed by a series of minor revelations that gave us an overview of what to expect from the Pixel Tablet.

In the most recent leak surrounding the Pixel Tablet, a developer named Kuba Wojciechowski revealed that the Pixel Tablet has entered a crucial phase of its development called the EVT phase. He also revealed several hitherto unknown hardware specs of the device.