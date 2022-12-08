Google Pixel Fold Leaks With Some Tempting Screens And Specs
In 2023 — just a few days away — it will be four years since we first heard that Google might jump on the foldable phone train. It's no secret that Google has been trying to make its own foldable smartphone since 2019 — the same year that Samsung launched the first-gen Galaxy Fold, its first foldable smartphone. Interestingly, Google's initial plan for its foldable smartphone was a clamshell device like today's Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr smartphones. The company even filed a design patent for such a smartphone back in May 2019. A year later, in 2020, folks at 9to5Mac came across leaked internal documents from Google that hinted at a possible 2021 launch for a foldable device. While we now know that a 2021 launch for the Pixel foldable did not happen, the same year also saw reports emerge about Google deciding to cancel the project entirely.
Rumors surrounding the mythical Google Pixel Fold coming back from the dead re-emerged at the beginning of 2022, with some reports claiming that Google will finally launch the product before the end of 2022. Now that we are approaching the end of 2022, there is still no sight of the Pixel Fold. However, it is increasingly becoming clear that Google is, indeed, launching its first foldable smartphone in the months to come. A steady stream of leaks centered around the phone has already given us a hint of what to expect from the device. Today, however, we have the first-ever clear renders of the device thanks to trustworthy leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer — also known as @OnLeaks.
Google Pixel Fold to launch in May 2023?
According to Steve, who partnered with the good folks at HowToiSolve for this leak, Google is looking at a potential May 2023 launch window for the Pixel Fold. Steve has also indicated that the Pixel Fold could become a compact foldable phone — quite similar to the rather obscure OPPO Find N. He claims that the device will get a 7.69-inch inner display when unfolded. The external cover display is likely to measure 5.79 inches across. The phone's overall footprint — which measures 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm — is also relatively compact for a foldable phone.
From the renders, it is evident that the Pixel Fold takes several design cues from the existing Pixel 7 lineup. The most recognizable element on the phone is the familiar camera bump that seems to be a straight lift from the Pixel 7 series, albeit with slight design modifications to make it more palatable to foldable enthusiasts. The camera bump, for example, does not flow over to the sides of the device. Also evident from the images is that the rear camera array on the Pixel Fold appears to house a triple camera setup and that the cover screen of the Pixel Fold gets rounded edges and rather thick bezels.
While Steve stopped short of revealing the hardware specs of the Pixel Fold, a recent leak surrounding the device has indicated that the handset could use Google's Tensor G2 CPU — the same chip used in the Pixel 7 series. Geekench scores for the Pixel Fold have been disappointing. However, since they were pre-production units, there's no telling what the final product will bring.