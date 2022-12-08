Google Pixel Fold Leaks With Some Tempting Screens And Specs

In 2023 — just a few days away — it will be four years since we first heard that Google might jump on the foldable phone train. It's no secret that Google has been trying to make its own foldable smartphone since 2019 — the same year that Samsung launched the first-gen Galaxy Fold, its first foldable smartphone. Interestingly, Google's initial plan for its foldable smartphone was a clamshell device like today's Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr smartphones. The company even filed a design patent for such a smartphone back in May 2019. A year later, in 2020, folks at 9to5Mac came across leaked internal documents from Google that hinted at a possible 2021 launch for a foldable device. While we now know that a 2021 launch for the Pixel foldable did not happen, the same year also saw reports emerge about Google deciding to cancel the project entirely.

Rumors surrounding the mythical Google Pixel Fold coming back from the dead re-emerged at the beginning of 2022, with some reports claiming that Google will finally launch the product before the end of 2022. Now that we are approaching the end of 2022, there is still no sight of the Pixel Fold. However, it is increasingly becoming clear that Google is, indeed, launching its first foldable smartphone in the months to come. A steady stream of leaks centered around the phone has already given us a hint of what to expect from the device. Today, however, we have the first-ever clear renders of the device thanks to trustworthy leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer — also known as @OnLeaks.