Google Pixel 8 Pro Features And Design Revealed In Leaked Video

Google as a company has many strengths, but keeping secrets isn't one of them. Several months in advance of its official unveiling, the latest leak of the Pixel 8 Pro has proven no exception. Earlier today, a short video was published by 91Mobiles and Kuba Wojciechowski showing what appeared to be an internal demonstration of the upcoming phone's ability to read a person's body temperature.

The phone's design strongly resembles an early render, with all three cameras housed in a pill-shaped module accented by a flat, bare metal bar. At the time of the render leak, there was much speculation over what the circular sensor was below the LED flash, and it's now confirmed to be an infrared temperature sensor.

In the video, the phone is moved across a person's head at extremely close range to read the temperature, making sure there are no obstructions like glasses or hats. The phone will vibrate to indicate that process is complete and the temperature can be viewed.