Google Pixel 8 Pro Features And Design Revealed In Leaked Video
Google as a company has many strengths, but keeping secrets isn't one of them. Several months in advance of its official unveiling, the latest leak of the Pixel 8 Pro has proven no exception. Earlier today, a short video was published by 91Mobiles and Kuba Wojciechowski showing what appeared to be an internal demonstration of the upcoming phone's ability to read a person's body temperature.
The phone's design strongly resembles an early render, with all three cameras housed in a pill-shaped module accented by a flat, bare metal bar. At the time of the render leak, there was much speculation over what the circular sensor was below the LED flash, and it's now confirmed to be an infrared temperature sensor.
In the video, the phone is moved across a person's head at extremely close range to read the temperature, making sure there are no obstructions like glasses or hats. The phone will vibrate to indicate that process is complete and the temperature can be viewed.
Is a body temperature thermometer sexy enough?
Perhaps the biggest question is how much appeal will a body temperature thermometer hold in a post-COVID world, which is no doubt where the origin of this feature was developed. Nonetheless, would-be buyers of the Pixel 8 Pro will also be happy to see what appears to be a flat screen whereas previous flagship phones from Google had a noticeably curved display.
Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to be announced at Google's October hardware event, perhaps accompanied by a second-generation Pixel Watch. While not as glamorous as Google's $1,800 foldable, which goes on sale next month, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also promise to ring in at a fraction of the cost, not to mention incorporating the company's latest Tensor G3 processor.
While leaked videos can't be relied upon with 100% certainty, the fact that YouTube has already taken it down does lend an air of legitimacy.