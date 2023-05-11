Google Pixel Fold Features That Make It The Foldable Phone Worth Buying

One of the best reasons to buy a Pixel device has always been Google's exclusive version of Android, which comes packed with goodies straight from the company that makes the globally dominant mobile OS. That remains true of the Pixel Fold, which is getting a few of its own unique features in addition to those Pixel fans know and love.

There are the tried-and-true Pixel exclusive features such as What's Playing, which passively scans for playing music and displays the song and artist on the always-on display, and Google's proprietary voice recorder app that has nearly flawless onboard transcription and can even differentiate between different speakers in a recording.

Then you'll get Google's top-notch photography tricks, like Magic Eraser, which lets users quickly remove objects or people from photos and intelligently guesses at what should fill that space instead.

But exclusive to the fold are features that take advantage of its unique form factor. Google showed off something it calls Dual Screen, a language translation feature which lets users face the Fold's outer display toward another person and have their voice translated into text on that display. Other Pixels have a similar feature, but you have to awkwardly show your phone to the other person, so this should allow for more seamless scaling of the language barrier when you need to quickly get directions from a local while on vacation. It won't be dropping until this fall according to Google.

There's also an onscreen dock that can be accessed by long pressing the gesture bar, a selfie mode that utilizes the main cameras, and more.