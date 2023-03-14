Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaks As Next Android Flagship

On the hardware side, the camera is reportedly updated to include support for staggered HDR, meaning the phone should be able to take HDR photos without increasing capture time or poor quality. The phone sports three cameras, all integrated into one horizontal area at the back of the phone. Flash and an unknown sensor can also both be seen next to the camera modules. There's a selfie camera at the front, and fortunately, no notch.

The Pixel 8 Pro will supposedly have a large 6.52-inch flat display. The measurements of the flagship are 162.6x76.5x8.7mm, and it's about 12mm thick, but that includes the camera bump at the back. The switch from a bulky rectangular design to one with rounded corners means slightly less screen real estate, though, but it's still a huge phone with a large screen to match.

Of course, all of this is very hush-hush right now. Google itself hasn't confirmed anything beyond setting a date for its I/O 2023 conference, scheduled for May 10. However, all signs point to the fact that the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will both receive a preview during that conference.

Thanks to Smartprix and OnLeaks, some solid information has already been revealed about the upcoming smartphones. This includes leaked images that show the smartphone in all of its glory, making the design changes very clear. With the conference less than two months away, it shouldn't be long before the phones are confirmed.