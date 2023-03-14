Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaks As Next Android Flagship
Google's flagship phone is due for an update, and we just got a tantalizing, unofficial sneak peek into its features and performance. The upcoming Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are reportedly going to sport a refreshed design, with rounded corners and an oval-shaped camera module.
The insides are also receiving a boost thanks to a switch from a 5nm to a 3nm process node. This could greatly improve the performance and the efficiency of the Pixel 8 when compared to its predecessors, such as the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.
So far, it sounds like the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro may both turn out to rank high among the best Android smartphones this year. The flagship Pixel 8 Pro is said to come with Google's Tensor G3 chipset, housing the powerful Samsung Exynos 2300 processor. This CPU hasn't been announced yet, but the rumor mill has been generous with information, and this is how we know that it's built on a 3nm process node. The camera is also reportedly getting a major refresh.
A new design and a powerful processor
On the hardware side, the camera is reportedly updated to include support for staggered HDR, meaning the phone should be able to take HDR photos without increasing capture time or poor quality. The phone sports three cameras, all integrated into one horizontal area at the back of the phone. Flash and an unknown sensor can also both be seen next to the camera modules. There's a selfie camera at the front, and fortunately, no notch.
The Pixel 8 Pro will supposedly have a large 6.52-inch flat display. The measurements of the flagship are 162.6x76.5x8.7mm, and it's about 12mm thick, but that includes the camera bump at the back. The switch from a bulky rectangular design to one with rounded corners means slightly less screen real estate, though, but it's still a huge phone with a large screen to match.
Of course, all of this is very hush-hush right now. Google itself hasn't confirmed anything beyond setting a date for its I/O 2023 conference, scheduled for May 10. However, all signs point to the fact that the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will both receive a preview during that conference.
Thanks to Smartprix and OnLeaks, some solid information has already been revealed about the upcoming smartphones. This includes leaked images that show the smartphone in all of its glory, making the design changes very clear. With the conference less than two months away, it shouldn't be long before the phones are confirmed.