Google Pixel 8 Breaks Cover A Day After The Pro Was Leaked

The Pixel 8 resembles the leaked Pixel 8 Pro in design language. It walks in the footsteps of older versions by housing only two camera sensors on the back, as opposed to three on the Pro model. This indicates the smaller Pixel smartphone is likely to miss out on the telephoto sensor once again.

Like the previous two generations, the cameras are placed inside a horizontal strip. Along with two cameras, the images show a flash and a tiny hole — presumably for the microphone, while the phone also skips on the laser autofocus or Time of Flight (ToF) sensor shown in the Pixel 8 Pro's leaked renders. In line with the Pixel 8 Pro, the vanilla Pixel 8 also features rounder edges that remind us of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus.

The phone is reported to measure 8.9mm (0.35 inches) in thickness, while the camera bay adds extra stock, measuring three more millimeters — presumably owing to upgraded camera sensors. The Pixel 8 is also rumored to be smaller than the Pixel 7. The mid-frame will be curved as well, with buttons placed in positions similar to previous-generation hardware.