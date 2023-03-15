Google Pixel 8 Breaks Cover A Day After The Pro Was Leaked
Google's next smartphone series will not be sold officially until October 2023, but several months ahead of the launch, there's already been several extensive leaks that bare the devices in complete glory. Just a day after the Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked, product renders and the purported specifications of the smaller Pixel 8 phone have surfaced online. The Google Pixel 8 renders and supposed specifications have been shared by known leaker @OnLeaks, in partnership with online publication MySmartPrice.
Dispirited by uncontrolled leaks, Google has willingly spilled the beans about Pixel smartphones in the past — often weeks before the official reveal and release. However, the timing of this reveal usually coincides with the yearly release of the stable Android update. While Google is only in the initial phases of testing Android 14, the latest Google Pixel 8 series leaks help set expectations about the upcoming lineup of Pixel phones and what they're capable of.
Similar, yet different
The Pixel 8 resembles the leaked Pixel 8 Pro in design language. It walks in the footsteps of older versions by housing only two camera sensors on the back, as opposed to three on the Pro model. This indicates the smaller Pixel smartphone is likely to miss out on the telephoto sensor once again.
Like the previous two generations, the cameras are placed inside a horizontal strip. Along with two cameras, the images show a flash and a tiny hole — presumably for the microphone, while the phone also skips on the laser autofocus or Time of Flight (ToF) sensor shown in the Pixel 8 Pro's leaked renders. In line with the Pixel 8 Pro, the vanilla Pixel 8 also features rounder edges that remind us of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus.
The phone is reported to measure 8.9mm (0.35 inches) in thickness, while the camera bay adds extra stock, measuring three more millimeters — presumably owing to upgraded camera sensors. The Pixel 8 is also rumored to be smaller than the Pixel 7. The mid-frame will be curved as well, with buttons placed in positions similar to previous-generation hardware.
Smaller figure, bigger form
Based on the leak, the Pixel 8 is rumored to rock a 6.2-inch display, making it an ideal choice for consumers who prefer small, yet powerful phones. The display is expected to skip on curved edges and feature a hole-punch cutout at the center.
On the performance front, the Pixel 8 (like its Pro sibling) will be driven by Google's next-generation Tensor chip. The Tensor chip isn't quite an in-house chipset because previous versions have essentially been remodeled from Samsung's flagship Exynos chips — and the Tensor G3 reportedly follows suit. The Pixel 8 series might also be the first phone from Google to feature a 12GB RAM variant, but it's unconfirmed whether that applies to both models or just the Pro.
The leak does not detail any other clues about the Pixel 8, but we hope to learn more in the coming months. Interestingly, the leaker believes Google might showcase the phone at the Google I/O 2023 developers' conference, which is scheduled to kick off on May 10, 2023.