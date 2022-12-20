Leaker Details Major Camera Improvements Coming To Google Pixel 8 Lineup

Google's latest flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro — were released in October 2022. We also know that these phones largely featured incremental upgrades over the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Among the most noticeable changes to the Pixel 7 lineup included subtle modifications to the design, a newer/faster Tensor G2 processor, better displays, and improvements to the camera software and algorithm — especially in terms of video quality.

Surprisingly, Google could achieve most of these camera improvements despite sticking with the same camera sensor as the older Pixel 6 phones (the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1). While this only exemplifies how powerful Google's computational photography algorithm is, it makes one wonder what the company could have achieved had they used a newer, better image sensor on the Pixel 7 series.

Unfortunately, unless Google decides to give the Pixel 7 lineup a mid-life upgrade (highly unlikely), it is a given that we will have to live with the good old Samsung GN1 sensor on the Pixel 7 series for now. That, however, may not be the case with the company's Pixel 8 devices scheduled for launch next year. Thanks to a string of recent reports, it seems Google has already decided to use a different camera sensor on the company's 2023 flagship phones.