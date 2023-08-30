Google Sets A Date For Its Big Pixel 8 Reveal: What To Expect
Google has set the date for its next hardware launch event. The company has started sending press invites for an event on October 4 in New York City. It will also be live-streamed globally starting at 10:00 a.m. PT on YouTube and the events page on Google's online storefront.
The company hasn't said what products are in the pipeline, but given the timing, we can expect fresh Pixel hardware. The most obvious bet is the Pixel 8 and its Pro model. The second-gen Pixel Watch could also break cover, and Google might introduce a new pair of Pixel-branded earbuds.
As usual, there isn't much in terms of secrets left for Google to reveal. In fact, the company itself appears to be having some fun with "leaked" images. The subscriptions page of the Google Store website briefly listed an image in which a person can be seen holding the Pixel 8 Pro and wearing what many claim to be the Pixel Watch 2.
Google's leak was spotted on the same day that Apple announced the date for its iPhone 15 launch event. And as destiny would have it, just a day later, Google felt like announcing its hardware reveal show's schedule. On the unfortunate side of the tech news cycle, Google has killed the Pixel Pass service that lets shoppers grab Pixel hardware on a budget.
What to expect from the next wave of Pixels?
The Pixel 8 series is not shrouded in mystery. We have already seen alleged renders of the vanilla Pixel 8 and its Pro variant. The design changes aren't substantial, though. The only notable difference on the Pixel 8 Pro is a single oval-shaped black outline for the lens elements on the camera strip instead of the side-by-side oval and circle cutout scheme we saw on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Another noteworthy addition would be the rumored temperature sensor, which can be seen prominently underneath the LED flash in the leaked images. Rumors also point towards an upgraded 64-megapixel ultrawide camera on the Pixel 8 Pro, alongside software-side HDR improvements.
The purported Pixel 8 renders suggest it won't deviate too far away from the Pixel 7 aesthetics but will embrace a more rounded corner profile. The third-gen Tensor G-series processor will power both devices, while the Pixel Watch 2 will reportedly switch to Snapdragon silicon this year.
According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 8 series will get software updates for five years. We're talking about OS upgrades here, not just security updates. Shoppers might also be treated to a new Magic Audio Eraser feature that will reportedly cancel out noise in videos.