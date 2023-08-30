Google Sets A Date For Its Big Pixel 8 Reveal: What To Expect

Google has set the date for its next hardware launch event. The company has started sending press invites for an event on October 4 in New York City. It will also be live-streamed globally starting at 10:00 a.m. PT on YouTube and the events page on Google's online storefront.

The company hasn't said what products are in the pipeline, but given the timing, we can expect fresh Pixel hardware. The most obvious bet is the Pixel 8 and its Pro model. The second-gen Pixel Watch could also break cover, and Google might introduce a new pair of Pixel-branded earbuds.

As usual, there isn't much in terms of secrets left for Google to reveal. In fact, the company itself appears to be having some fun with "leaked" images. The subscriptions page of the Google Store website briefly listed an image in which a person can be seen holding the Pixel 8 Pro and wearing what many claim to be the Pixel Watch 2.

Google's leak was spotted on the same day that Apple announced the date for its iPhone 15 launch event. And as destiny would have it, just a day later, Google felt like announcing its hardware reveal show's schedule. On the unfortunate side of the tech news cycle, Google has killed the Pixel Pass service that lets shoppers grab Pixel hardware on a budget.