Google Only Has Itself To Blame For This Pixel 8 Pro Leak
Google just can't escape leaks. Just a few months ago, a prototype of the highly anticipated Pixel 8 Pro cropped up online. This leak didn't provide much information, as it looked like an early-stage build. However, in typical Google fashion, that's not all that slipped through the cracks. Insider information via Smartprix later revealed more juicy information about the Pixel 8 Pro, such as its camera and battery specs.
The newest leak that hit the internet today was from Google itself. Mishaal Rahman on X/Twitter noticed an image of a Pixel user talking on what looks to be the new Pixel 8 Pro on the Google Store Services Page. As further proof, the alt text of the image, provided by Google, reads "a person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain." Porcelain presumably being the color of the phone.
This phone rendering all but confirms that the previous information floating around on the web is accurate. Additionally, some seem to think that the image also leaked a Pixel Watch 2.
What to expect from the Pixel 8 Pro
According to Smartprix, The Pixel 8 Pro is said to have a 6.7-inch display, putting it on par with the Pixel 7 Pro. The display will feature a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 8 Pro's dimensions are almost identical to its previous generation at 6.4 height x 3.01 width x 0.34 depth (inches).
What separates the Pixel 8 Pro from the rest of the pack is its new Tensor G3 chipset. This chipset is said to have a higher clock count and lower power consumption, among other processor improvements. The phone is also expected to have a substantial 12GB of RAM.
The biggest upgrade the Pixel 8 Pro is said to bring is its 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 sensor that supports ultrawide photography. This is a significant upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro's 12-megapixel sensor. In what solves one of the Pixel 7 Pro's biggest complaints, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have faster charging speeds. These changes essentially give us everything we wanted from this next-generation smartphone.
In addition to the Pixel 8 Pro appearing in the leaked image, some have speculated that the individual is wearing the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, due to the band differing from previous iterations. That means this could be our first look at this new smartwatch as well, but it's impossible to confirm if this is true at the angle of the image.