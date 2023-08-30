Google Only Has Itself To Blame For This Pixel 8 Pro Leak

Google just can't escape leaks. Just a few months ago, a prototype of the highly anticipated Pixel 8 Pro cropped up online. This leak didn't provide much information, as it looked like an early-stage build. However, in typical Google fashion, that's not all that slipped through the cracks. Insider information via Smartprix later revealed more juicy information about the Pixel 8 Pro, such as its camera and battery specs.

The newest leak that hit the internet today was from Google itself. Mishaal Rahman on X/Twitter noticed an image of a Pixel user talking on what looks to be the new Pixel 8 Pro on the Google Store Services Page. As further proof, the alt text of the image, provided by Google, reads "a person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain." Porcelain presumably being the color of the phone.

This phone rendering all but confirms that the previous information floating around on the web is accurate. Additionally, some seem to think that the image also leaked a Pixel Watch 2.