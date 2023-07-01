Google's Pixel 8 Could Finally Fix The Biggest Battery Complaint

Google's Pixel 8 series phones are slated to hit the shelves in the coming months, and so far leaks have painted the picture of a minor design refresh coupled with big camera upgrades. Now, Android Authority has revealed some welcome battery-related tweaks planned for the Pixel 8 and its Pro version, citing information received from internal sources.

These sources have indicated that the vanilla Pixel 8 might come equipped with a 4,485 mAh Li-ion unit inside, which is slightly bigger than the 4,270 mAh battery offered by the Pixel 7. Folks interested in the upcoming phone will be glad to know the wired charging output is going up to 24W, which is about 20% faster than the Pixel 7's 20W charging limit.

Wireless charging rates stay the same at 20W maximum using Google's proprietary charger. However, if you have a third-party Qi wireless charger lying around, you can get up to 12W output from it for juicing up the Pixel 8. For comparison, the iPhone 14 allows 20W worth of peak wired charging, 15W using a MagSafe charger, and taps out at 7.5 with Qi-based charging mats.