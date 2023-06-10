Leak Points To Major Camera Upgrades For The Google Pixel 8

Google is reportedly planning a handful of major camera upgrades for its Pixel 8 series phones to bring them closer to its Android rivals in the megapixel race and far ahead of Apple's iPhones. According to an Android Authority report that cites an insider source at Google, the Pixel 8 Pro will use the next-gen Samsung ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor.

Even though the camera resolution remains identical at 50 megapixels, the new sensor is bigger in size and captures 35% more light data compared to the ISOCELL GN1 sensor fitted on the Pixel 7 Pro. For long-range zoom capture, the Pixel 8 Pro will use the same Samsung ISOCELL GM5 sensor that offers a 48 megapixel resolution and delivers a 5x optical zoom-in range.

The Pixel 8 will also be treated to a similar upgrade, keeping the primary camera resolution locked to a 50 megapixel resolution but switching to the new and improved Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor. However, just like the Pixel 7, the upcoming phone will also skip the telephoto camera, likely as a cost-cutting measure.