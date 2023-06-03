Google's Next Pixel Phone Tensor Chip Leaked

Google is slated to launch the Pixel 8 series phones in the fall, but leaks have already spoiled its look and some of the core specs. Now, some juicy details about the next-gen Tensor processor, tentatively called the Tensor G3 and destined for the next-gen Pixel phones and tablets, have been leaked. According to an Android Authority report that cites internals sources at Google, the Tensor G3 will mark a dramatic shift from its predecessor.

The third-generation Tensor SoC is reportedly adopting a nine core (1 + 4 + 4) design, while the second-gen Tensor chip powering the Pixel 7 series phones takes an eight core (2 + 2 + 4) core design. Where the Tensor G2 adopted a triple cluster design with two Cortex X1 prime cores, two performance cores, and four efficiency cores, the Tensor G3 will be shifting things around with Cortex-X and Cortex A-allotment.

At the helm will be a single Arm Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.0 GHz and based on the new Arm v9 core architecture. The new prime core reaching a higher clock speed should offer some tangible performance boost. Unsurprisingly, the cores have been upgraded across the board. We are yet to see any leaked benchmark scores, but it looks like multi-core performance on the Tensor G3 will be noticeably better than the Tensor G2 silicon.