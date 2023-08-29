Google Shutters Pixel Pass Subscription Ahead Of Pixel 8 Launch
Google's Pixel Pass essentially works like a combination bundle that provides multiple Google service subscriptions along with payment financing for new Pixel devices. Now Google is getting rid of it.
With the Pixel 8 on the horizon, Google has announced the discontinuation of its Pixel Pass subscription plan. This means you won't be able to use the service to finance the new Android phone when it releases (presumably) in October 2023. That being said, you won't have to pay full price right away, either — you just won't be able to use Pixel Pass as an alternative.
The Google Store will continue to provide monthly payment plans as well as accept viable trade-ins. Of course, other carriers may have their own financing plans for you to look into. But you won't be able to roll in a subscription to Google One, Google Play Pass, or YouTube Premium as part of your payments anymore.
What this means for Pixel Pass subscribers
With Pixel Pass coming to an end no new subscribers will be allowed, and no equivalent alternatives have been announced as of yet. However, current Pixel Pass subscribers are likely to have concerns about how this change will affect them as well.
If you are a part of Pixel Pass already, don't panic: Google says that all current subscriptions will continue on as normal through their normal expiration dates, which will be two years from the date your most recent Pixel Pass device was shipped to you. It's important to notice the distinction between shipped and delivered or activated. So if you need a reminder try to dig up old emails or other notifications and mark the date. All of your Pixel Pass benefits and support updates will continue up until that two-year expiration date, and other services like Google One, Play Pass, and YouTube Premium will automatically renew at a discounted rate –which Google says will be shared with subscribers as the time approaches — automatically (unless you decide to cancel them).
As the expiration date gets closer you should receive email notifications as a heads-up, along with details on your available options for new device purchases. However, the expiration of your Pixel Pass subscription is also an indicator that you've fully paid off your Pixel device, meaning you own it completely and any Google Preferred Care contracts or Google Fi Wireless device protection will also be over.