Google Shutters Pixel Pass Subscription Ahead Of Pixel 8 Launch

Google's Pixel Pass essentially works like a combination bundle that provides multiple Google service subscriptions along with payment financing for new Pixel devices. Now Google is getting rid of it.

With the Pixel 8 on the horizon, Google has announced the discontinuation of its Pixel Pass subscription plan. This means you won't be able to use the service to finance the new Android phone when it releases (presumably) in October 2023. That being said, you won't have to pay full price right away, either — you just won't be able to use Pixel Pass as an alternative.

The Google Store will continue to provide monthly payment plans as well as accept viable trade-ins. Of course, other carriers may have their own financing plans for you to look into. But you won't be able to roll in a subscription to Google One, Google Play Pass, or YouTube Premium as part of your payments anymore.