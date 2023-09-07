Google Shows Off Pixel 8 Again, And This Time It Wasn't A Leak
Google has dropped a teaser trailer for its upcoming Pixel 8 series phones, which are lined up for their global debut on October 4, 2023. The short video shows the Pixel 8 in a sand pink shade, while the Pixel 8 Pro makes an appearance flaunting its porcelain hue. Both the phones briefly appeared on an official website after Google "accidentally" uploaded their 3D renders and posted a marketing render of the Pro model on its online store.
The biggest change from a design perspective is the rounded corners, which are far more pronounced on the Pixel 8 series compared to their Pixel 7 counterparts. The Pixel 8 Pro goes a step further and adopts a single oval-shaped black outline on the camera strip to house the three lenses, and also gets a temperature sensor that sits underneath the LED flash module.
Both the phones are expected to get the customary chip upgrade, jumping to the Tensor G3 silicon this year. While the vanilla Pixel 8 seems fairly modest as per leaks, the Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly making a big leap with its ultrawide camera, upping the sensor size to 64 megapixels according to the latest rumors. A cool new feature that removes background noise, just the way you scrub off unwanted artifacts in an image using Magic Eraser, is also said to be in the pipeline.
A mixed bag of surprises
It appears that the Pixel 8 series won't be the only fresh hardware to break cover at the October event. Google's US store page also mentions the imminent arrival of the Pixel Watch 2. "More help is close at hand. The Google Pixel Watch 2," says the website. The accompanying render shows a watch that looks strikingly similar to the first-gen Pixel Watch, which is a sign that most upgrades are tucked under its beautiful glass and metal frame.
TechDroider has shared a different video teaser that also shows what supposedly looks like the next-gen Pixel Buds Pro. According to 9to5Google, the upcoming noise-canceling earbuds by Google will be available in a Porcelain color that matches the Pixel 8 series' signature hue, in addition to a Sky Blue color option.
But it appears that Google has a bad surprise in its kitty for its upcoming hardware. According to separate reports by Dealabs and HotUKDeals, the Pixel 8 will start at €799, which is a healthy €150 jump over the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, might start at €1,099, which amounts to a €200 bump over the Pixel 7 Pro.