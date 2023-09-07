Google Shows Off Pixel 8 Again, And This Time It Wasn't A Leak

Google has dropped a teaser trailer for its upcoming Pixel 8 series phones, which are lined up for their global debut on October 4, 2023. The short video shows the Pixel 8 in a sand pink shade, while the Pixel 8 Pro makes an appearance flaunting its porcelain hue. Both the phones briefly appeared on an official website after Google "accidentally" uploaded their 3D renders and posted a marketing render of the Pro model on its online store.

The biggest change from a design perspective is the rounded corners, which are far more pronounced on the Pixel 8 series compared to their Pixel 7 counterparts. The Pixel 8 Pro goes a step further and adopts a single oval-shaped black outline on the camera strip to house the three lenses, and also gets a temperature sensor that sits underneath the LED flash module.

Both the phones are expected to get the customary chip upgrade, jumping to the Tensor G3 silicon this year. While the vanilla Pixel 8 seems fairly modest as per leaks, the Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly making a big leap with its ultrawide camera, upping the sensor size to 64 megapixels according to the latest rumors. A cool new feature that removes background noise, just the way you scrub off unwanted artifacts in an image using Magic Eraser, is also said to be in the pipeline.