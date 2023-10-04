Google Pixel 8 Pro Gets A Serious Upgrade: Here's What's New

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is officially announced, and it has some of the most prominent upgrades since the beginning of the Pixel lineup. The refined and more powerful Tensor G3 chipset adds new intelligent abilities to complement the Pixel 8 Pro's improved camera hardware on the back and the front. Besides photography, videography on the Pixel 8 Pro is also getting a significant boost with Night Sight and HDR+.

The Pixel 8 Pro also brings evident design changes with new colors, more durable glass, and a matte finish on the back. The new display also gets much brighter than before. Simultaneously, device-specific improvements to Google Assistant promise better productivity and multitasking on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, while Google makes a compelling case by promising the most prolonged software support on Android yet.

With these improvements, the Pixel 8 Pro brings the most diverse range of updates throughout its lineage. Keeping that in mind, let's delve deeper into everything the new Pixel 8 Pro offers.