Pixel Watch 2: Google's Wearable Tech Just Got Even Better With These New Features

In 2022, Google finally made its entry into the world of smartwatches with the launch of the Pixel Watch. The product opened up to great reviews, and the first-gen Pixel Watch received worldwide acclaim for its first looks, excellent display, great software, and fast-charging capability.

A year later, Google is back with the Pixel Watch 2, which promises to build upon the strengths of its predecessor. The latest smartwatch from Google is a renewed attempt to compete with the recently refreshed Apple Watch lineup, which continues to dominate the smartwatch space.

The second-generation Pixel Watch 2 claims to have a renewed focus on health, fitness, safety, and productivity, and packs several new and improved features, including a brand-new multi-path heart rate sensor, stress detection, optimized workouts, and a bevy of improvements to its fall detection and emergency SOS features. The Emergency Sharing feature is an essential new addition and allows users to share their real-time location and situation with your chosen trusted contacts.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 comes in two variants: Wi-Fi only and LTE, with prices set at $349 (Wi-Fi) and $399 (LTE). Pixel Watch 2's release date is October 12, 2023, at which point it'll be available on store shelves.