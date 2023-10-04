Pixel Watch 2: Google's Wearable Tech Just Got Even Better With These New Features
In 2022, Google finally made its entry into the world of smartwatches with the launch of the Pixel Watch. The product opened up to great reviews, and the first-gen Pixel Watch received worldwide acclaim for its first looks, excellent display, great software, and fast-charging capability.
A year later, Google is back with the Pixel Watch 2, which promises to build upon the strengths of its predecessor. The latest smartwatch from Google is a renewed attempt to compete with the recently refreshed Apple Watch lineup, which continues to dominate the smartwatch space.
The second-generation Pixel Watch 2 claims to have a renewed focus on health, fitness, safety, and productivity, and packs several new and improved features, including a brand-new multi-path heart rate sensor, stress detection, optimized workouts, and a bevy of improvements to its fall detection and emergency SOS features. The Emergency Sharing feature is an essential new addition and allows users to share their real-time location and situation with your chosen trusted contacts.
The Google Pixel Watch 2 comes in two variants: Wi-Fi only and LTE, with prices set at $349 (Wi-Fi) and $399 (LTE). Pixel Watch 2's release date is October 12, 2023, at which point it'll be available on store shelves.
Pixel Watch 2: How different is it from the Pixel Watch (1st Gen)
The one aspect of the original Google Pixel Watch that everyone loved was its excellent design and aesthetics, so Google has left these unchanged. However, Google made several changes under the hood and to the rear panel of the Pixel Watch 2. These include a redesigned back cover, a necessary addition because of the new and improved heart rate sensors, and changes to the familiar housing of the Watch, which is now lighter and made of 100% recycled aluminum. The much-talked-about domed glass is also 10% thinner than before, although that would be hard to notice for any layman. The four color options for Pixel Watch 2 include Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Champagne Gold.
The aforementioned multi-path heart rate sensor works with Google AI to provide improved, accurate heart rate tracking with better insight into foundational health metrics, like Active Zone Minutes and heart health. For stress detection and management, the Pixel Watch 2 uses a technology called cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity), which tracks heart rate variability, heart rate, and skin temperature and gauges how our bodies respond to various event types.
In addition, with the newly added Safety Check feature, you have the option to display medical info on the phone, which can be shared with emergency services and includes essential health data such as blood type, allergies, and medical conditions.
Google PixeL Watch 2: Specs and other interesting bits
The most significant hardware change is the new Qualcomm SW5100 — an upgrade over last year's Exynos 9110 SoC. Like its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 only comes in 41mm. While the original Pixel Watch wasn't heavy (36g), Google has reduced the weight to 31g. This reduction is despite a slight improvement in the battery size, which now goes up to 306 mAh as opposed to 294 mAh on the older model.
Google claims up to 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display and a charging time of 75 minutes for a 0 to 100% charge. As for the display, the Pixel Watch 2's AMOLED panel has the same resolution as before and is quite sharp, with a pixel density of 320 pixels per inch. At 1000 nits, the brightness of this panel can even rival some mid-tier smartphones.
For those already immersed in the Google ecosystem, the Pixel Watch 2 is the ideal addition to their collection. Features like Find My Device, Google Assistant, and smart home controls via the Google Home app on the watch attempt to create a seamless tech experience, perhaps only bettered by Apple.
The Pixel Watch 2 also comes with a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership, offering access to a wide range of workouts, Daily Readiness Score, Safety Signal, mindfulness sessions, sleep tracking, and more. Additionally, users receive a 1-month trial of YouTube Music Premium, providing ad-free music streaming directly on the watch.