Garmin Venu 3 Review: Not Just For Runners Anymore

When debating the best smartwatches you can buy, it's easy to get caught up in the same Android vs. iOS debate, but on the watch side — WearOS vs. watchOS. But for a long time now, there has been a sort of dark horse contender that has been living on the fringes of that fight and donning the wrists of runners everywhere — Garmin. While WearOS and watchOS duke it out in a somewhat meaningless battle (since each really only works with its own phone platform) Garmin has quietly stayed off to the side as a reasonable third option.

Garmin is a very good third option for smartwatch wearers of many sorts. Traditionally, Garmin smartwatches have been the go-to choice for runners, but that doesn't have to be the case. Garmin smartwatches are great at serving up notifications and even have a handful of apps that you can take advantage of (though it's not nearly as prolific as Wear OS and Apple smartwatches in that department). Plus, Garmin watches last for multiple days or weeks depending on how you use them.

In early September 2023, Garmin launched the Venu 3 and Venu 3S smartwatch to bolster its lineup. I've been wearing the Venu 3 for several weeks paired with three different phones (both Android and iOS) to test it on the go. Garmin provided a Venu 3 watch for the purposes of this review.