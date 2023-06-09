WearOS 4 May Finally Fix One Of The Most Annoying Smartwatch Limitations

As evident from the images shared by Max, the transfer process with the One UI Watch 5 beta involves confirming that the Google account associated with the watch is the same as the one on the new phone. Once verified, users can seamlessly transfer apps, watch faces, and other vital details from the smartwatch to the new phone.

Given the seemingly straightforward steps needed to sync multiple smartphones with a single WearOS watch, it is perplexing to see why Google took so long to bring this feature to WearOS smartwatches. That said, it isn't entirely clear whether the ability to sync WearOS smartwatches with multiple Android phones would be available across WearOS 4 devices or restricted to just Samsung smartwatches running OneUI Watch 5.

If this feature would, indeed, end up as a Samsung exclusive, it would be just one among the barrage of new features that the South Korean company announced with One UI Watch 5 Beta. Other new features expected with this upcoming smartwatch operating system include a Personalized Heart Rate Zone, an interval training program with multiple intensity levels, and several updates to the Samsung Health app. The platform will also enable new watch faces and enhanced sleep information.

Google — and smartwatch owners around the globe — can expect stable versions of WearOS 4 to roll out later this year. But before that happens, we will need to watch and see what Samsung has in store for us at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 2023 where it could announce successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Flip 4.