Google Pixel 8: Price, Specs, And Features Revealed

After a torrent of leaks, including images and unboxing videos, Google has officially introduced the Pixel 8. It's smaller, rocks a more refined design, serves hardware upgrades across the board, and brings some notable software-side goodies. The best part is that Google is serving all of it without a price hike. The Pixel 8 starts at $699 and is now up for pre-orders in Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian colors. Google is also offering a deal where shoppers get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro noise-canceling earbuds.

It arrives with a slightly trimmed-down 6.2-inch OLED display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate and offers an enhanced peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Powering the phone is the new Tensor G3 processor, paired with 8GB of faster LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage without scope for expansion.

Google has equipped the Pixel 8 with a slightly larger 4,575 mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and also offers the convenience of wireless charging and power share to juice up other devices. The build is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance, and there is Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both sides.