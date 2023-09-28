Passkeys Explained: How They Work, And Why You Should Use Them

A hardware security key, like those offered by Yubico, is often said to be the most secure form of authentication. All the sensitive sign-in credentials are saved on a physical device that is always in your possession. Passwords, on the other hand, are prone to phishing and leaks, among other threats. Over the years, certain companies have embraced biometric authentication as a sign-in protocol across key services.

The key takeaway here is that your login credentials are the safest when they are saved and deployed locally. With that objective in mind, Google joined hands with Apple and the FIDO Alliance to develop a system called "Passkeys." At the fundamental level, passkeys are an alternative to the alphanumeric passwords we are used to: Instead, verifying a person's identity is offloaded to the local authentication method.

If you are using a fingerprint sensor to unlock your Android phone, the same can be used to log in to your Google account across the web. In the case of Apple devices, it could be Face ID or Touch ID that does the job. If you have a local PIN, pattern, or password set up to unlock your phone tablet, phone, or computer, that is what will grant you access to your accounts.