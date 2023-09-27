How To Secure Your Nintendo Account With A Passkey (And Keep Your Games Safe)

Slowly but surely, better digital security practices are being drilled into the heads of the average person. Whether it's using strong, non-duplicative passwords or turning on two-factor authentication, it's become mainstream, as it should be. One additional option that's slowly gaining popularity is the use of passkeys.

As explained by Google, "[t]he difference between passkeys and passwords is that passkeys are cryptographic key pairs." Each pair is specific to a given website, but the site is privy to only half of it, with the other half being private and stored securely on one of your personal devices. Adds Google: "This technology uses a securely generated code to authenticate your access to websites and apps, instead of a password that may be stolen or leaked."

Using a passkey has various benefits, including great security (no password to remember or have stolen, guessed, or recycled), the ability to use your phone's biometric features to log in to passkey-supporting sites, and being relatively fool-proofed in that the site-specific nature means they can't be solicited by phishing attacks. And now? Nintendo offers it on their accounts. So if you want to make sure nobody can steal your Nintendo account, or even if you just want to make it easier to sign in, read on to see how to generate a passkey for it.