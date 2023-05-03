Google's New Passkey Support Means Never Having To Remember Your Password

Passwords are annoying, but they are often a necessary evil in the world to keep all of your accounts and data secure. However, even the most complex password generation can't protect you from phishing attempts where bad actors can forge emails to look like legitimate ones.

Plus, secure passwords can't protect you from data leaks or breaches, which can happen even with the biggest companies and services. Alongside that, two-factor authentication, identifying street signs on a Captcha to prove your not a robot, and other ways of verifying your identity are just flat-out annoying.

To partially mitigate the annoyance and inherent security risks with passwords, Google is doing away with them, and introducing a passkey system, according to Google's security blog. With a passkey, Google won't ask you for a password anymore when logging into your Google accounts, and will instead allow you to create a PIN or use biometrics like face recognition or your thumbprint to log in. For an extra measure of security, the PIN and login info is locked to that specific device.