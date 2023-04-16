Security Settings You Need To Turn On To Avoid A Google Pixel Hack

In recent years, as the smartphone market has matured, manufacturers and ethical hacking groups have both cast their eyes to security more than ever before. Google's Pixel devices feature a number of features designed to keep the data on your device safe from malicious actors. Google's Titan M2 chip, for example, is a co-processor included in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 families, serving as a secure environment to store cryptographic keys. Another step Google has taken to make all Android devices more secure is encrypting the operating system by default on every Android device running Android 6.0 and up.

The most important thing you can do for your device's security is to enable some sort of lock screen access prevention. Device encryption doesn't mean anything if an attacker with physical access to your device can unlock it with the swipe of a finger. Whether you use a PIN, pattern, password, or biometric unlock, it's important to have some form of access prevention to maintain the integrity of the encryption.

Unfortunately, there have been a number of vulnerabilities discovered in Google's Pixel devices recently, from the Google Pixel 6a's fingerprint scanner bug that allowed unknown fingerprints to access the device to the far more insidious Exynos vulnerability that attackers could use to inject malware into affected devices' via Wi-Fi and VoLTE calling hardware. While Google has since patched these issues via updates, there are still a few more things you can do to make your device safer.