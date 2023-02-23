Google One Users Get Pixel's Magic Eraser Feature For Their Photos

Google One users are about to get a powerful new photo-editing feature. From today, they will be able to edit photographs with "Magic Eraser" — the company's cutting edge photo-editing feature. Back in 2018, Google One started out as a subscription service that offered users extra digital storage space in Google Drive. More features have been added as time went on — including a VPN service, cloud backup, and a discount on items purchased through the Google store.

There are currently three tiers of pricing for Google One. The lowest starts at $1.99 per month, but doesn't add many features beyond extra storage. Users will get 100 GB instead of the 15 GB they receive with a free account. The second tier, priced at $2.99 per month, doesn't add much either. It simply takes the storage up to 200 GB and offers a 3% Google Store discount.

Members really see the difference with the $9.99 per month service, adding a 10% store discount, access to Google Workspace Premium, 2TB of storage, and a VPN service, alongside the benefits available on other tiers. All of the plans are also available at a discount if users make an annual payments instead of subscribing month-to-month.

Now the service is getting Magic Eraser, a tool Google has been lauding for quite a while now — and it isn't just available with the premium package. The company says that all Google One subscribers will have access to the tool, alongside a wider array of features.