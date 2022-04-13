Google Photos Is Bringing Unlimited Storage Back, But There's A Big Catch

Remember when Google Photos offered free and unlimited storage to users who backed up their photos to the cloud at slightly lower-than-original-quality settings? This handy feature was among the top reasons Google Photos emerged as a popular photo backup tool. However, like all good things in life, this party abruptly ended in June 2021 when Google decided to end the unlimited free storage option. As of 2022, the only people who continue to enjoy access to free unlimited storage on Google Photos are folks who use older Pixel smartphones (Pixel 5 and its predecessors). Unlimited Google Photos storage is not available for Pixel 6 devices either — even as a paid option — and as of now, there are no plans to bring the feature to future Pixel smartphones.

This is precisely why we were surprised when T-Mobile recently announced that it is collaborating with Google to come up with a special tier of Google One. As a part of this package, T-Mobile subscribers will not only receive 2TB of cloud storage — but will also get the much sought-after unlimited Google Photos storage option back. In addition, as part of this tier, images and videos backed up to Google Photos will not count against the 2TB of Google One storage.