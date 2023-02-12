Google Pixel's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Showcases How To Magically Erase Strangers From Photos

Google has really pushed the boat out with its Super Bowl commercial this year. At $7 million per 30-second slot, the duration of the ad alone has cost the company $21 million. Then there's everything involved with filming and production, plus however much a comedian, basketball player, and musician cost these days. The goal seems to involve giving the company an edge in the hyper-competitive smartphone market. While Amy Schumer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Doja Cat are all in it, the ad's real star is Google's flagship device.

When the Pixel 7 was announced in October 2022, Google put a major emphasis on one of its main features. It wasn't the Tensor G2 chip that had made its way into the phone, nor was it the 50-megapixel primary camera. It was actually what happens to the photos after you take them, badly. Google's latest flagship allows you to unblur your shakier photos and crop unwanted people or objects out of otherwise perfect images.

It was a feature the company lauded late last year, and Google is so proud of the seemingly magical function that it's the premise of its entire triple-length Super Bowl 2023 commercial. There's even a #FixedOnPixel hashtag where people can point out on social media how the feature has helped them — if you look between the posts from Doja Cat fans sharing behind-the-scenes clips and Google just advertising its phone, that is.