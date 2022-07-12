Why You Probably Need To Turn Off Live Photos On iPhone

Modern iPhones are able to capture Live Photos, which are images that become mini video clips when you hold them down. It's a nifty little feature and a fantastic way to capture some interesting shots, especially in-motion pictures. If you're trying to capture a picture of someone with both feet up in the air while jumping, for example, Live Photos are the way to go. You get the shot as a mini video, and you can go through the individual frames to select the perfect image. With the built-in Live Effects, you can also create long exposure shots out of Live Photos, especially when you have a static subject and a moving background. There are also fun bounce and loop effects to play around with.

Despite their functionality, Live Photos have a serious downside — they take up a lot of space. This wouldn't be a hassle if you could just chuck a memory card in your iPhone and expand the storage once you run out. That's not the case, however, and Apple storage is expensive, so if you're not actually using Live Photos, you should turn off the feature to optimize your iPhone's storage space. We'll look at how to do that, and for good measure, do the math to show you just how much space you're losing if you don't turn off Live Photos.