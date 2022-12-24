The Google Pixel 7 Hidden Feature That Fixes Blurry Pictures

The Google Pixel 7 is all about a great camera experience. Google has put in the best it has to make the Pixel 7 snap amazing pictures and record stunning videos. Even with similar sensors to their predecessors, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro each provide better results because the company has spent extra time with the hardware and optimized it well. The Tensor G2-powered smartphones also have new camera features, such as Cinematic Blur and Guided Frame (via 9to5Google). However, your new Pixel 7 has an additional, hidden feature that can fix blurry pictures.

No matter when you captured the image and regardless of the device you used to take it — if you have the image in your Google Photos library, your Pixel 7 can fix it (via XDA). The hidden feature is available on the latest Pixel devices in the Google Photos app. In many ways, the feature is an upgraded version of Face Unblur on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which uses both the main and ultrawide cameras in concert to capture a moment and then stitch the results to produce a relatively clear picture, even of moving subjects.

Released in 2021, the Pixel 6 was the first Google smartphone to feature a high-resolution primary camera. The phone was powered by Google's in-house processor called Tensor G1 (via PhoneArena). To accompany the Pixel 6, Google also released the Pixel 6 Pro with an additional camera sensor that could zoom in optically up to four times (via CNET). Even with these impressive inclusions, the new Pixel 7 series takes everything to the next level.