1Password Bolsters Security By Rolling Out Support For Passkeys

1Password is a universal password management system designed to be used in just about any virtual ecosystem; be it for protecting valuable company passwords on your work computer, or locking up the apps on your smartphone. The convenience of 1Password's system has made it a strong player in the consumer cybersecurity scene, but it hasn't gotten to that point by staying exactly the same.

Security standards are changing all the time, and in an effort to keep up with those changing standards and user needs, 1Password is looking to go beyond its own namesake. In a new announcement posted to 1Password's development blog by the company's Senior Product Manager of Authentication, Travis Hogan, it was revealed that 1Password is upgrading its services to accommodate passkeys in addition to its existing alphanumeric password framework.

As of today, 1Password users on desktop computers, as well as mobile devices running iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, can save passkeys to their accounts to facilitate faster, more secure logins. Not to mention the app features easy syncing and access between supported and authorized devices.