Galaxy S24 Vs. S24 Plus: The 5 Biggest Differences You'll Want To Know About

Samsung's latest flagship trifecta will be hitting the shelves in a week from now, and once again, there are three sizes to choose from. The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers Samsung's best in terms of innovation, the Galaxy S24+ strikes a balance between size and price, while the entry-point Galaxy S24 offers a taste of Android flagships in a smaller package. But this time around, the Ultra is priced $300 north of the Plus model, which in turn offers more meaningful differences over its vanilla sibling that starts at $800 in the U.S.

For shoppers torn between the Galaxy S24 and its Plus version, the key consideration here is size, both the screen as well as the battery powering it. The Galaxy S24+ serves a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a higher QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) resolution, while the Galaxy S24 goes with a 6.2-inch OLED panel with a full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. Both the panels offer a peak refresh rate of 120Hz but drop down dynamically to 1Hz to offer the best balance between visual fluidity and energy efficiency.

It goes without saying that a bigger screen is better suited for content consumption, be it watching videos or playing games with a ton of on-screen buttons. But the size of the chassis here also dictates how hot your phone runs depending on the space available inside and the size of the cooling apparatus inside. Obviously, the Galaxy S24+ would fare much better at heat dissipation.