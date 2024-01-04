Samsung Galaxy S24: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Android Flagships

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The next Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for January 17, and it will witness the launch of phones in the Galaxy S24 series. Unsurprisingly, leaks have spoiled almost everything about the upcoming devices, including the innards and the design. As usual, the Galaxy S24 series phones will be served in three sizes: a vanilla variant, a Plus model, and a top-tier Ultra version with all the camera-centric jazz.

Interestingly, Samsung's official invite also boldly promises new AI experiences. That's not entirely surprising, as chipmakers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek have heavily promoted on-device generative AI capabilities of the latest mobile processors, such as text-to-image generation, summarization, multi-modal inputs, and intelligent pixel fill for images, among others.

As it's done in recent years, Samsung isn't even waiting for Unpacked to start taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S24. If you like what you've been hearing from the leaks and teases, you can reserve a Galaxy S24 now to get a $50 Samsung credit when you eventually purchase the device. So far, leaks have given us a fairly exhaustive picture of what to expect from the Galaxy S24 series phones in terms of specifications and looks, but Samsung just might pull off some surprises at the launch. What follows is a rundown of all the information that has spilled over the internet so far from credible sources.