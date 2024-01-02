Samsung Unpacked 2024 Confirmed: What We Expect From Galaxy S24

The Korean tech giant Samsung has confirmed the date and time for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Over the last few months, leaks about the Galaxy S24 have been pouring in every direction, revealing most details about the upcoming Android flagship.

Samsung is expected to release three Galaxy S24 models: the vanilla Galaxy S24 with a 6.2-inch screen, the Galaxy S24 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen and bigger battery than the S23 Plus, and the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra via Evan Blass on X formally known as Twitter. While all the models should feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the United States and Canada, Samsung might ship models, baring the Ultra, with its latest Exynos chipset in other markets (via @WigettaGaming on X).

All the models should look similar to their predecessors, as revealed by renders from Smartprix and @OnLeaks. However, a notable design change could be the flat screen edges instead of the slightly curved ones on the Galaxy S23. Per The Elec, S24 Ultra is also rumored to feature a titanium frame, like the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Galaxy S24 series is also rumored to sport several AI-based features, such as wallpaper creation using text-to-image models, generative photo editors, live translation for audio calls, and improvements to the camera, such as Zoom Anyplace.