Samsung Unpacked 2023 Event Confirmed: What We Expect From Galaxy S23

As with every smartphone launch, leaks and rumors have been floating around about the Samsung Galaxy S23, some mere days after the launch of the Galaxy S22 family in January 2022. While it's expected that Samsung's 2023 flagship will receive the usual incremental updates to camera hardware and a visual update with new colors, there have also been rumors of a CPU change that might make users in international markets particularly happy. Leaks of updated storage and RAM configurations also have fans of the Galaxy smartphones excited (via Notebookcheck).

While Samsung has previously used its own Exynos chipset for international markets and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon SoC for the U.S. and Korean markets, rumors indicate that 2023 will be the year that Samsung ditches the Exynos chipset entirely. This means that, in all likelihood, the Galaxy S23 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is set to bring improvements to both performance and battery life.