Samsung Unpacked 2023 Event Confirmed: What We Expect From Galaxy S23
As with every smartphone launch, leaks and rumors have been floating around about the Samsung Galaxy S23, some mere days after the launch of the Galaxy S22 family in January 2022. While it's expected that Samsung's 2023 flagship will receive the usual incremental updates to camera hardware and a visual update with new colors, there have also been rumors of a CPU change that might make users in international markets particularly happy. Leaks of updated storage and RAM configurations also have fans of the Galaxy smartphones excited (via Notebookcheck).
While Samsung has previously used its own Exynos chipset for international markets and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon SoC for the U.S. and Korean markets, rumors indicate that 2023 will be the year that Samsung ditches the Exynos chipset entirely. This means that, in all likelihood, the Galaxy S23 will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is set to bring improvements to both performance and battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked to take place in San Francisco
Probably the most exciting update to the Galaxy S22 family's successor is the rumored inclusion of a 200 MP camera on the S23 Ultra, which would almost double the number of pixels of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Furthermore, a move to DDR5X RAM, which Micron claims is up to 33% faster than LPDDR5, has been hinted at by leakers.
⭕️Exclusively & officially🤩
Good news for Samsung fans
It's amazing to be
Galaxy S23 8Ram + 256G🔥
Galaxy S23+ 8Ram +256G🔥
Galaxy S23 Ultra 12R+256G+512G+1T
Goodbye 128G
I've been waiting for this move for a long time
A very good move from Samsung thanks @technizoconcept pic.twitter.com/7EZbA6tyjK
— Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 1, 2023
While it has long been speculated that the Galaxy S23 lineup would launch early in 2023, Samsung has now confirmed this by announcing a Galaxy Unpacked event. The 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S23 family is expected to launch, will take place on February 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT in The Masonic Auditorium at 1111 California Street, San Francisco. Previous Unpacked events were also streamed online on Samsung's YouTube channel and Samsung.com, so you can expect the 2023 event to be the same.
Samsung is opening its Reserve program to U.S. customers between January 10 and February 1, allowing them to get the first chance to pre-order the Galaxy S23. Pre-orders also get Samsung Store credit to the tune of $50 for a single pre-order and $100 for pre-ordering two devices.