Galaxy S23 Leak Suggests 2022 Is The Year Of The Chip Upset

Samsung typically refreshes its Galaxy S series lineup in the first quarter of every year. Given that we saw the company launch the Galaxy S22 lineup in January 2022, the expectation is that it will follow suit with the Galaxy S23 series at around the same time next year. Even though January 2023 is still five months away, people have already started talking about the features we can likely expect on these flagship-grade devices.

While it had become a norm for renders of upcoming Samsung smartphones to leak months before their supposed launches, this time around, Samsung seems to have been able to control the flow of information, and the company, so far, has been able to contain most Galaxy S23 series-centric leaks. As a result, we are yet to come across the first renders of the Galaxy S23 lineup, and as of now, no one really knows what the next flagship may end up looking like.

While the renders of these devices may be hard to come by, that is not necessarily the case with the expected specifications of the phone. Less than a month ago, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted at the possibility of the Galaxy S23 series getting a significant upgrade in terms of the device's processor. Today, popular leaker Ice Universe took to Weibo to claim that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor. He also revealed the possibility of the S23 Ultra retaining the same battery capacity as its predecessor.